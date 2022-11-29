WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

308 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 90 mph.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Davis Mountains above 5500 feet.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening.

vehicles.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County, and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 7 PM CST /6 PM

MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

