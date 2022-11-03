WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

108 PM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Davis Mountains.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

