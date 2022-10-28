WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1028 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, Borden, Glasscock, Howard, Mitchell, Reagan and Scurry.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Snyder, Colorado City, Coahoma, Forsan, Lake Colorado City

State Park, Lake Colorado City, Colorado City Airport, J B

Thomas Reservoir, Westbrook, Vincent, Cuthbert, Ira, Knapp,

Dunn, Randalls Corner and Winston Field.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

