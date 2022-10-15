WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

Issued by National Weather Service San Angelo TX

441 PM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for

motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans,

and tractor trailers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

