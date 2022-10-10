WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

841 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including

the following counties, in southwest Texas, Pecos. In western

Texas, Crane and Upton.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Crane, McCamey, King Mountain, Upton County Airport, Crane

County Airport and Girvin.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

