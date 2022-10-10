WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

555 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pecos,

east central Brewster and Terrell Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 554 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2937 10292 2995 10297 3072 10212 3055 10182

2979 10207 2988 10232 2985 10237 2976 10239

2979 10249 2975 10255 2977 10257 2973 10262

2974 10267 2963 10274 2960 10274 2960 10277

2955 10277 2952 10281 2942 10283

TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 221DEG 49KT 3021 10248

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather