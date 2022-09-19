WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 315 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY... At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather