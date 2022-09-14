WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

842 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, Ector and Midland.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 1.5 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port,

Midland Airpark and Odessa Schlemeyer Field.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

