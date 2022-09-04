WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 620 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet (4.2 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet (4.3 meters) this evening. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Mon Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 15.0 13.7 Sun 5pm 13.6 12.6 12.1 12.0 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.2 Sun 5pm 4.1 3.8 3.7 3.7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather