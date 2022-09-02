WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 127 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .A Flood Watch is in effect for locations along and south of Interstate 10 through this evening. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall have resulted in elevated river and stream flows, with additional localized heavy rain possible today. Flooding and flash flooding are possible, especially across urban areas and areas with complex terrain. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following areas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Lower Brewster County, Marfa Plateau, Pecos County, Presidio Valley, and Terrell County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather