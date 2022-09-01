WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Borden County in western Texas...

Northeastern Dawson County in western Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Borden and Northeastern Dawson

Counties

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Wet Tobacco Creek, Tobacco Creek, Bull Creek, Grape Creek, Buck

Canyon Creek, Little Bull Creek, Mesquite Creek, Gavett Creek and

Salt Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

