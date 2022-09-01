WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 220 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden 16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet (3.0 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7 feet (3.0 meters) late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Fri Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day\/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 9.7 Thu 1pm 9.3 8.5 7.9 7.2 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.0 Thu 1pm 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather