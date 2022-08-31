WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

457 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHWESTERN REEVES COUNTIES...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in FM 1832 off SH 17 between Fort Davis and Balmorhea. Between

1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of

0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Davis, Balmorhea, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountains State

Park, Balmorhea State Park, Balmorhea Lake, Bloys Camp, Saragosa,

Camp Mitre Peak, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Black Mountain, Star

Mountain, Toyahvale, Fort Davis National Historical Site and

Indian Lodge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

county, Garza.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lake Alan Henry.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather