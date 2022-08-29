WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico...

Southwestern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico...

Northern Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

Northwestern Loving County in western Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/.

* At 634 PM CDT/534 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Red Bluff Reservoir, or 30 miles southeast of Carlsbad, moving west

at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Red Bluff Reservoir and Red Bluff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

