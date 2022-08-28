WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

212 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

.Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins has

resulted in elevated flows on the Rio Grande. However, the river is

expected to remain below flood stage for now. Additional rainfall

later this week may put the Rio Grande in flood.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.6 feet (1.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.1 feet (0.9

meters) early Friday afternoon.

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Mon

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 4.6 Sun 1pm 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.3

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 1.4 Sun 1pm 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3

the Rio Grande at Castolon.

- At 1:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet (1.6 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.1

feet (1.6 meters) late this afternoon.

Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Mon

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Castolon 15.0 5.1 Sun 1pm 5.1 5.0 5.0 4.9

Castolon 4.6 1.6 Sun 1pm 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5

the Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

- At 1:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet (2.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.6 feet (2.0

Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7am 7pm 7am

Johnson Ranch 15.0 8.0 Sun 1pm 7.9 7.8 7.6 7.5

Johnson Ranch 4.6 2.4 Sun 1pm 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3

