WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

355 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SCURRY AND NORTH CENTRAL MITCHELL COUNTIES...

At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colorado City

Airport, or 9 miles northwest of Colorado City, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Colorado City Airport and Dunn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

