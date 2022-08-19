WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 816 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Loving County through 900 PM CDT... At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Mentone. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Slash Ranch. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3174 10362 3191 10363 3194 10339 3172 10339 TIME...MOT...LOC 0116Z 275DEG 2KT 3183 10351 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather