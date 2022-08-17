WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

Southeastern Presidio County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lajitas,

moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lajitas and Barton Warnock Environmental Educational Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather