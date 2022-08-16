WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

Southern Terrell County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 512 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Garcia Creek, Candilla Creek, Prairie Creek, Cow Creek, Pyle Draw,

Sanderson Canyon, Grande, Rio, Cook Creek, Fresno Creek, Magoy

Creek, Persimmon Creek, Maxon Creek, Thurston Canyon, Indian

Creek, Pony Creek, San Francisco Creek, Meyers Canyon, Buena

Creek, Cedar Creek, Downie Draw, Dry Creek and Big Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

