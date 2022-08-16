WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

217 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

areas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin,

Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Lower Brewster County,

Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley and Terrell.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water

crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high

and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A tropical airmass has moved across the Rio Grande into West

Texas, and will track across the Big Bend Area through the

Marfa Plateau and Presidio Valley today and tonight. This

will result in heavy rainfall, mainly along and west of the

Pecos.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

area, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather