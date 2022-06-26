WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

912 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mitchell

County through 1000 PM CDT...

At 911 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Loraine, or near Colorado City, moving west at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Colorado City, Loraine, Colorado City Airport, Lake Colorado City,

Lake Colorado City State Park, Westbrook, Cuthbert and Buford.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 198 and 228.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3228 10117 3252 10117 3249 10066 3233 10066

TIME...MOT...LOC 0211Z 086DEG 28KT 3240 10075

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

