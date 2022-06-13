WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 116 PM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas and Chisos Basin, and Chinati and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT \/noon MDT\/ to 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Central Brewster County. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains, Loving, and Eastern Culberson. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather