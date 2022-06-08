WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

410 PM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Reeves

and east central Culberson Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles west of Toyah, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Reeves

and east central Culberson Counties.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 9 and 17.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3117 10386 3119 10430 3143 10429 3142 10384

TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 184DEG 23KT 3128 10407

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

