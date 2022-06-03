WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Ward County in western Texas...

Southern Winkler County in western Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 911 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wink, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Monahans, Kermit, Wink, Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett, Roy Hurd

Memorial Airport, Monahans Sandhills State Park and Winkler County

Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 67 and 88.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIDLAND AND SOUTHERN MARTIN COUNTIES...

At 914 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of

Greenwood, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Midland, Greenwood, Stanton, Courtney and Stanton Municipal Aiport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 140 and 161.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

