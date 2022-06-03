WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas...

Northwestern Loving County in western Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 810 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Red Bluff Reservoir, or 34 miles west of Mentone, moving east at

15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla and Red Bluff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

