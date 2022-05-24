WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Ector County in western Texas...

Southeastern Andrews County in western Texas...

Midland County in western Texas...

Southwestern Martin County in western Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Midland International Air and Space Port, or 13 miles west of

Midland, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Midland, Odessa, Greenwood, Midland International Air and Space

Port, Cotton Flat, Warfield, Midland Airpark and Skywest Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 123 and 149.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN TOM GREEN AND NORTHWESTERN CONCHO COUNTIES...

At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vick, or over

Eola, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Tom Green and northwestern Concho Counties, including

the following locations... Vick and The Intersection Of Ranch Road

380 And Ranch Road 381.

