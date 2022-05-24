WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 207 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING... Through this evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...6 to 7 or critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa. In northern Texas, Hardeman. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being cancelled. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie and Tillman. In northern Texas, Baylor, Foard, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through tonight. Some of these storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, and flooding will be possible especially in areas where numerous thunderstorms move through the same locations. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT \/3 AM MDT\/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...This afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather