SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

230 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Borden,

northeastern Martin, northwestern Howard and eastern Dawson Counties

through 315 PM CDT...

At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ackerly, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ackerly, Knott, Sparenberg, Vealmoor, Tenmile and Key.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3234 10169 3252 10196 3288 10180 3263 10135

TIME...MOT...LOC 1930Z 214DEG 19KT 3251 10180

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

