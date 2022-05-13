WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

208 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Brewster and southeastern Presidio Counties through 300 PM CDT...

At 208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Lajitas, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lajitas, Terlingua, Study Butte, Castolon and Barton Warnock

Environmental Educational Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2912 10352 2914 10353 2915 10355 2916 10355

2915 10359 2924 10378 2925 10377 2927 10379

2926 10380 2927 10381 2927 10383 2929 10389

2966 10385 2966 10341 2909 10346

TIME...MOT...LOC 1908Z 293DEG 10KT 2937 10376

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

