WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

611 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Brewster.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 611 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park and Chisos Basin.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 610 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Littlefield to 4 miles

northwest of Levelland, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Littlefield, Anton, Pep, Spade and Whitharral.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND SOUTHERN CRANE

COUNTIES...

At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northeast

of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported wind damage in Fort Stockton

associated with this storm.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Grandfalls, Imperial, Imperial Reservoir and Cordona Lake.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 269 and 275.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Midland.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR SOUTHEASTERN PARMER...SOUTHERN CASTRO AND LAMB COUNTIES...

At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles south of Lazbuddie to 5 miles southeast of

Earth to 5 miles west of Littlefield, moving northeast at 30 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB

COUNTY, INCLUDING AMHERST, SPRINGLAKE, OLTON, AND EARTH.

HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 602 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

at Amherst measured a wind gust of 87 mph.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses

will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect

extensive tree damage and power outages.

Littlefield, Olton, Hart, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton, and

Springlake.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind

speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are

especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be

overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the

lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause

serious injury and significant property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

FOR WESTERN RANDALL AND EASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES...

At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hereford,

moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is

expected.

Amarillo, Hereford, Canyon, Mescalero Park, Buffalo Lake, Dawn,

Umbarger and Timbercreek Canyon.

Northeastern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 615 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Summerfield to 13 miles northeast of Dimmitt,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Dimmitt, Summerfield, Easter and Nazareth.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather