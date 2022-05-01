WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Scurry County in western Texas...

Southeastern Borden County in western Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near J B Thomas

Reservoir, or 14 miles southeast of Gail, moving east at 15 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR EASTERN BORDEN COUNTY AND WESTERN

SCURRY COUNTY.

HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

J B Thomas Reservoir, Ira, Knapp and Randalls Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN YOAKUM COUNTY...

At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of

Denver City, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Denver City and Plains.

FOR LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND

SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES...

At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lubbock

International Airport, or 6 miles northeast of Lubbock, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

Lubbock, Abernathy, Shallowater, Idalou, Petersburg, Lubbock

International Airport, Texas Tech University, Downtown Lubbock, Reese

Center, New Deal and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE

AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitharral, or

12 miles north of Levelland, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Littlefield, Anton, Spade and Whitharral.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BREWSTER COUNTY...

At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast

of Panther Junction, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Panther Junction, Chisos Basin, Castolon, Big Bend National Park,

Study Butte, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Terlingua Ranch Lodge.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

FOR NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTY...

At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Denver City, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Gaines County.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN LYNN...GARZA AND SOUTHERN

CROSBY COUNTIES...

At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Post, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

Post, White River Lake, Kalgary, Caprock and Southland.

