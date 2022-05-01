WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of

Persimmon Gap, or 30 miles northeast of Panther Junction, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Brewster County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER

COKE CRANE CROCKETT

DAWSON ECTOR GAINES

GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION

LOVING MARTIN MIDLAND

MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS

REAGAN REEVES SCHLEICHER

SCURRY STERLING SUTTON

TERRELL TOM GREEN UPTON

VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER

ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE

CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS

COCHRAN COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE

CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH

DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD

GARZA GRAY HALE

HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY

HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON

KENT KING LAMB

LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK LYNN

MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE

OLDHAM PARMER POTTER

RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN

STONEWALL SWISHER TERRY

WHEELER YOAKUM

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM

CDT/415 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES

COUNTIES...

At 414 PM CDT/314 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Lovington, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public reports of quarter size hail in Lovington.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Hobbs, Lovington, McDonald, Humble City, Knowles, Industrial Airpark

and Higginbotham.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ for

southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather