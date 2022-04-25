WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 513 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrell County through 600 AM CDT... At 512 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Terrell County Gas Plant, or 22 miles northeast of Dryden, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Terrell County Gas Plant. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3034 10167 3035 10170 3033 10174 3029 10176 3026 10176 3025 10194 3032 10198 3045 10172 3042 10174 3040 10170 3038 10170 3037 10167 3034 10166 TIME...MOT...LOC 1012Z 244DEG 8KT 3031 10190 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather