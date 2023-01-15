WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has cancelled the Fire

Weather Watch.

While warm, dry and breezy conditions remain expected today, Red

Flag criteria is not expected. Highest winds will remain off to

the northwest.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND MUCH OF THE ROLLING

PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CST

this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Wind...25 to 30 mph at the 20 foot level.

* Humidity...Around 15 percent.

* Fuels...Dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather