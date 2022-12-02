WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1248 PM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Lamb, Yoakum, Castro, Parmer, and Swisher

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

_____

