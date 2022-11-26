WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

238 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Widespread frozen precipitation has come to an end, and impactful

snow accumulations are not expected through the remainder of the

morning. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled. A

light rain and snow mix is still possible this morning, but with

little or no additional accumulation.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

morning. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled.

