WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

216 PM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees expected.

* WHERE...The extreme southeastern Texas Panhandle, the Rolling

Plains, and most of the South Plains.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather