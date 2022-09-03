WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

312 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Crosby

County through 345 PM CDT...

At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ralls, or 8 miles west of Crosbyton. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crosbyton, Ralls and Lorenzo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3379 10134 3363 10120 3351 10131 3347 10151

3368 10155

TIME...MOT...LOC 2012Z 041DEG 3KT 3365 10139

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Humble, Tomball, Kingwood, Spring, Aldine, Greater

Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman

Forest, Woodbranch, Plum Grove, Lake Houston, Porter Heights,

northern Atascocita, Bush Intercontinental Airport,

Splashtown, northwestern Acres Home, Hooks Airport and

Greater Inwood.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

