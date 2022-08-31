WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 346 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of northwest Texas, including the following areas, Bailey, Cochran and Hockley. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following counties, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in Brownfield. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Brownfield is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Brownfield, Denver City, Tahoka, Plains, O'donnell, Tokio, Locketville, New Moore, Bronco, Meadow, New Home and Wellman. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather