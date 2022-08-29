WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 419 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BAILEY AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES... At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Muleshoe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Muleshoe and Sudan. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust is likely ahead of this storm. Also, torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather