WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

748 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Briscoe and Hall.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings

may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Brice.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, Reagan and Upton.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Big Jim Draw, High Lonesome Draw, Centralia Draw and Rankin

Draw.

Rankin and Stiles.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather