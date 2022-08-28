WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 726 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Hockley. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may be impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 722 PM CDT, Minor flooding is ongoing east of Sundown. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The threat of heavy rainfall has ended across the advisory area. Residual runoff is expected to persist through 9 PM and localized water ponding is expected overnight. - This will be the last statement on this event. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Sundown. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather