WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

708 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Garza and Kent Counties.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain from showers and thunderstorms have

already dropped between 1 and 4 inches of rain over most of

the advisory area. The Lake Alan Henry West Texas Mesonet

site recorded 1.96 inches of rain in the past 2 hours.

Additional moderate to heavy rain is possible as more showers

move over. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather