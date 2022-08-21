WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 350 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following counties, Bailey and Cochran. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The heaviest rain was in a small area between Maple and Morton. - Rainfall rates have been decreasing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Maple and Enochs. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather