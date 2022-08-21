WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

222 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including parts of the

following counties, Bailey and Cochran. The heaviest rain has

been around the community of Maple.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Maple and Enochs.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather