WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 725 PM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Motley and northwestern Cottle Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Cee Vee, or 14 miles northwest of Paducah. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Paducah, Northfield and Cee Vee. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3429 10037 3402 10031 3393 10071 3430 10075 TIME...MOT...LOC 0024Z 076DEG 3KT 3413 10051 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____