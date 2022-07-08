WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 813 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hockley County through 830 PM CDT... At 813 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Levelland. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Levelland, Sundown, Smyer and Opdyke West. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3364 10258 3368 10220 3344 10212 3340 10255 TIME...MOT...LOC 0113Z 348DEG 1KT 3359 10234 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather