WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

618 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following county, Briscoe.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory

area. An estimated 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen just

west of Silverton along State Highway 86. Although rainfall

has ended, minor flooding of area roadways can be expected.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Silverton.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Floyd

and northeastern Hale Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles southeast of Plainview, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Plainview, Aiken and Seth Ward.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3404 10154 3404 10176 3429 10189 3430 10150

TIME...MOT...LOC 2320Z 170DEG 7KT 3412 10167

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

