SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

750 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hall

County through 815 PM CDT...

At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Memphis. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Memphis, Lakeview and Plaska Community.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3474 10042 3451 10067 3466 10083 3475 10072

3475 10042

TIME...MOT...LOC 0049Z 212DEG 1KT 3472 10059

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

