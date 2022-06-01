WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 207 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTY... At 206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Roaring Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Matador and Roaring Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon and Roger Mills. In northern Texas, Hardeman and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional storms with heavy rainfall are possible through Wednesday evening. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CDT \/10 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT \/10 AM MDT\/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, mainly Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...From 11 PM CDT \/10 PM MDT\/ Wednesday to 11 AM CDT \/10 AM MDT\/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather